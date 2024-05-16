Paris Hilton 'still learning' as a mother after fans raise concerns over child car seats

Paris Hilton has insisted she is "still learning" as a mother after concern from fans on social media.

The 43-year-old socialite — who has son Phoenix, 16 months, and six-month-old daughter London with her husband Carter Reum — has responded after her TikTok followers questioned the way she had installed her kids' car seats during a recent trip as they were in forward-facing seats despite advice to the contrary.

Sharing another clip with her children in rear-facing seats, she wrote: "Thanks for the mum advice, I'm new to this."

According to the California Highway Patrol, children under the age of two should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they weigh 40 lbs or more, or they're 40 inches or taller.

One of her followers was glad Paris didn't take "offence" to her fans sharing their concerns.

She replied: "No, I'm not taking offence. I am a new mum and just learning as I go.

"So I appreciate advice when it is kind as I'm just trying to be the best mum I can be."

And when another praised the star for showing she was "vulnerable and not perfect", she responded: "No one is perfect, love you."

Paris recently admitted her children are "like twins" due to their small age gap, and she is looking forward to seeing them get even closer as they grow up.

Speaking on her I Am Paris podcast, she said: "[London] loves her big brother. It's so cute just to see them together. He is just so sweet and gentle with her…

"And sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kinda like rock it back and forth. And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother.

"I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends."

The former Simple Life star recently admitted she had never known love like what she has experienced since having her children.

She gushed on Instagram: "I've dreamt of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember, I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her.

"Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

