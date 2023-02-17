Paris Hilton wore disguise and checked into hospital under alias for son's birth

Paris Hilton wore a disguise and checked into hospital under an alias the day her son was born.

The 41-year-old socialite's boy, who she had with her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum, 42, arrived in January, and Paris said even her loved ones were kept in the dark about his birth until just before she announced it on Instagram as part of a new bid to keep that part of her life private.

Paris' disguise was revealed during her cover interview with the March issue of Harper's Bazaar, which said: "On the day her son was born, Paris Hilton put on a brunette wig and a hoodie and checked into a hospital under a different name.

"Her platinum-blond hair is one of her many calling cards, and it felt imperative that she go unnoticed."

The publication added about how Paris kept her loved ones in the dark about her son's birth: "Her baby's impending existence was, at that point, a secret to the rest of the world, known only to Hilton, her husband, Carter Reum, and their surrogate.

"Even their immediate families would not find out until just before she announced his arrival on Instagram."

Hotel heiress Paris told the magazine about the reason behind the secrecy: "My entire life has been so public.

"I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

Paris - who is yet to publicly reveal her son's name - announced his arrival by posting a photo on Instagram of herself holding the infant's hand, which she captioned: "You are already loved beyond words."

The DJ, who has an estimated net worth of $300 million, added: "I'm more interested in babies than billions."

She also said she relates to Marilyn Monroe after reading a recent book about the Some Like It Hot actress, adding: "She had horrible things happen to her, and she kept that all hidden and portrayed this fantasy life.

"And I definitely did that as a coping mechanism for all the trauma I went through. I didn't even know who I was."

Paris added about her days when she first found fame, and how she equated paparazzi attention with love: "I had no agent, no publicist, no stylist.

"I had a fake email address and would pretend to be my (own) manager. I remember walking out with my sister and having 50 photographers screaming my name. I was like, 'Oh, this is what love is.'"

She also defended her days partying with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan by saying: "We were just young girls discovering life, going out to a party. And we were villainised for it."