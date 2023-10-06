Paris Hilton's life to be turned into TV series

Paris Hilton's life is set to be turned into a TV series.

The 42-year-old star's memoir has been optioned for a TV show by the production company A24, which has already agreed a six-figure deal.

Paris is set to be involved with the TV series in some capacity, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The blonde beauty released her memoir — titled Paris: The Memoir — back in March, and the book explores her rise to stardom in the early 2000s, as well as her personal struggles.

Paris previously claimed that her memoir has helped to change the public's perception of her.

The reality star told The Independent: "People just understand me more now because of the book."

Paris also claimed that she invented a Barbie-like character during her teens in order to "protect" herself.

She explained: "I was in so much pain that I created this Barbie doll fantasy life."

"It was a character I put on as a mask to protect myself."

Paris even adopted a voice that made her sound more "raspy and alluring".

She created the character in a bid to distance herself from her heiress status.

She said: "My family always wanted me to be very proper and conventional. But I didn't want to be known as the Hilton Hotel granddaughter. I wanted to be known as someone else."

Paris also found writing the memoir to be a "therapeutic" process.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there.

"[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."

