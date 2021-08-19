Paris Hilton's wedding will be a '3-day affair'

The 40-year-old heiress got engaged to Carter Reum earlier this year, and the Cooking with Paris star has teased there will be "a lot happening" during the couple's marriage celebrations, which is why it will be spread across a few days.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she spilled: "It's gonna be like a three-day affair-we'll have a lot happening."

Quizzed about the many outfits she will wear, she replied: "Lots of dresses. Probably 10 - I love outfit changes."

Not only will all their preparations for their big day feature in her new reality TV series, Paris in Love, she also recently confirmed their nuptials will be part of the show too.

She revealed: "We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot.

"So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."

When asked whether or not the wedding itself will be televised, she confirmed: "Yes."

The Stars are Blind hitmaker teased her wedding will be "something magical and fun" and her beloved pet dog will be involved in the ceremony.

She said: "You know, I'm not your traditional bride. There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."

Paris hailed Carter as her "prince charming" and insisted she'd never met anyone like him before.

Asked how it felt to have his support, she said: "You're going to make me cry asking a question like that. I've never met a man like this in my life.

"I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated.

"[He] is just my best friend and my prince charming all rolled into one."