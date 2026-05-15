Paris Jackson celebrates legal victory over father Michael Jackson's estate

Paris Jackson is celebrating a victory in her long-running legal battle against the executors of father Michael Jackson's estate.

The 28-year-old musician has accused John Branca and John McClain of making business decisions which are not in the best interests of the estate and alleged they made payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorised bonuses to their attorneys.

And this week, judge Mitchel L.Beckloff forbade the executors from making bonus payments to lawyers "without the written consent of all beneficiaries or an order of the referee/court".

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, a particular set of payments made in 2008 which "Mr. Branca determined was appropriate" was found "arbitrary," and has been "disallowed." As a result, a total of $625,000 (S$798,000) of bonus payments "shall be returned to the estate".

As part of the ruling, Branca and McClain were ordered to pay Paris' attorney fees and the Star actress' request to secure a schedule for the executors to file new accountings in their ongoing petition to approve estate attorneys' fees from 2019-2024 was agreed.

However, the judge praised the executors for having "transformed" Michael's estate "from teetering on the brink of bankruptcy in June of 2009 when Michael Jackson died to the financial powerhouse that it is today".

A spokesperson for Paris welcomed the ruling.

They said in a statement: "Paris has always been focused on what's best for her family and this ruling is a massive win for them.

After years of delay, the Jackson family will finally get the transparency and accountability measures Paris has fought for.

"The Jackson Estate is supposed to be a prudent, fiscally responsible entity that supports the Jackson family — not a slush fund to help John Branca live out his Hollywood mogul fantasies.

"After months of engaging in sexist, scorched-earth tactics against a beneficiary, it's time for John Branca to acknowledge his many missteps and act in the best interest of the family he has a fiduciary duty to protect."

The Jackson Estate "disagree with the decision" but pledged to abide by the ruling.

A representative said: "While the Court has previously approved several other bonuses to outside counsel over the years for their extraordinary services, and this was the first time they were the subject of objections, the Executors have always understood that legal fees are subject to court approval and have always required outside counsel to agree to return any funds to the estate if the payments were not approved.

"And, to be clear, none of the $625,000 in bonuses — which represent only a small fraction of the Estate's expenses for the period in question — were paid to the Executors, and the court did not in any way say that the Executors had made any inappropriate payments to themselves. Ultimately, while we disagree with the decision, we fully respect it and plan to move forward accordingly."