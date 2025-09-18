Park Bo-gum, Lee Jun-young, Go Kyung-pyo and more take on ice bucket challenge for good cause

A decade-old trend has made a comeback again - for a good cause.

Recently, several Korean actors posted videos where they doused themselves in ice-cold water to raise funds for South Korea's Seung-il Hope Nursing Hospital. Opened this March, it is the country's first specialised nursing hospital for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other rare muscular disorders.

In the actors' Instagram posts, they raise awareness for the disease and the hospital, tagging other public figures to take on the same challenge within the next 24 hours.

This year, the ice bucket challenge was kickstarted by singer Sean of the hip-hop duo Jinusean, who has volunteered for the past 16 years with the Seungil Hope Foundation to establish the nursing hospital.

In an Instagram post uploaded by the 52-year-old on Sept 7, he said it was the "2014 ice bucket challenge that brought the nation's attention to ALS". He then set in motion the challenge this year.

He passed the baton to actors Park Bo-gum and Yoon Se-ah, with both accepting the challenge.

In Bo-gum's Instagram Reel uploaded on Sept 14, the 32-year-old wrote: "Following in the footsteps of Sean, I'm participating in the #2025IceBucketChallenge.

"I hope South Korea's first ALS nursing home, built with the warm hearts of many, continues to operate safely! The three people who will continue to support me are actors Go Kyung-pyo, Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok."

Other actors who have participated in the challenge after being passed the baton are Joo Jong-hyuk and Lee Jun-young, whose video received 3.7 million views within just one day.

Jong-hyuk, 34, wrote in his Reel uploaded yesterday (Sept 17): "I believe that small acts of kindness can come together to make a big difference. I hope this challenge brings a little strength and comfort to the patients and their families."

