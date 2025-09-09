Park Bo-gum secretly visits Macau ice cream shop, leaves behind sweet video for owner and fans

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum melted fans' hearts with this heartwarming gesture when he was in Macau recently for his Asia fan-meet tour Be With You.

On Friday (Sept 5) around 11pm, the 32-year-old stopped by an ice cream shop which was running a fan event in support of him.

PengTong Gelato & Sorbet later posted a surveillance footage video on Instagram. In the 78-second clip, Bo-gum is seen waving to the CCTV before turning back to admire and sign fan posters displayed outside the shop. Next to his autograph, he wrote in English: "Thank you for being with me!"

His unexpected visit to the shop left the owner pleasantly surprised yet somewhat regretful.

The post read: "Who would've thought that Park Bo-gum arrived secretly last night to check in. If I had known, I wouldn't have closed so early. 'Thank you for being with me' — thank you for always being with us too."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DOQiob2E-dN/[/embed]

During his fan-meet on Saturday, Bo-gum mentioned the late-night discovery and said: "I happened to see it when I was passing by and was fascinated because there were so many fan cafe events prepared for me in many places."

A fan later reposted PengTong's clip on Threads, crediting the shop, with the caption: "So cute. He saw a fan-supported ice cream shop while passing by and was so earnest when signing."

The repost has since garnered more than 13,600 likes and almost 5,000 shares.

The owner of PengTong also commented: "I didn't expect so many people to like this repost, so I specially downloaded Threads.

"I want to share this luck and joy with everyone, so I uploaded the surveillance video. He really is very gentle and kind."

Many netizens gushed at Bo-gum's sweet gestures, saying he's "really an angel" while others noted how grateful the owner would've been seeing the footage.

Another joked: "After seeing the surveillance footage, will the boss regret closing the shop too early?"

Bo-gum's next and final tour stop is scheduled to be in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 13.

