Park Eun-bin customises tote bags during fanmeet for a few lucky Singapore fans

Trivia games, customised tote bags and even a national day song for Singapore fans — actress Park Eun-bin pulled out all the stops for her fanmeet last Friday (Nov 11) at the Capitol Theatre.

Starting the event with a cover of Hello, a song popularised by Red Velvet’s Joy, the 30-year-old aptly bid the crowd “annyeong (hello in Korean)” before sitting down for a chat.

Next up was a trivia game that got the whole audience involved.

Titled the Balance Game, fans were given two options to questions like, “Wet socks on a rainy day or new shoes on a rainy day?” and “Only listen to music or only watch videos?” and chose what they thought Eun-bin preferred by making a cross or circle with their arms.

Through the game, fans discovered that Eun-bin only managed to sleep between 3 and 4am after landing in Singapore the previous night, and that she likes “soft bread”.

When it came to whether Eun-bin would prefer to “speak well or study well,” a large section of the audience was kicked out of the running as the actress claimed to be the studious type.

For those who had won the trivia game, Eun-bin customised three tote bags by hand.

Using a selection of colourful markers and blank white tote bags, she drew cute animals — a bunny, a pair of chicks and two whales — and wrote “Be happy" on each, signing the bags with a flourish.

After the rousing success of K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, whales — which were her character Woo Young-woo’s special interest — had become a mascot for Eun-bin, but she found herself stumped when it came to drawing them.

“This is not how I remember whales to look like but I hope you will like it,” she told the lucky fan who would win the tote.

Drawing a cute pair of ‘whales’ with heart shapes around them, Eun-bin was asked if they were a couple, to which she gave a resounding, “No, just friends!”

Singapore special

When in Singapore, you have to learn Singlish — and Eun-bin had clearly “studied well”.

Proclaiming that she felt “shiok”, she asked the audience, “You see me clearly, can?” Eun-bin impressed fans with her understanding of our phrases and terminology.

She even promised “a special song for Singapore fans,” which turned out to be a local piece Singapura, Sunny Island.

Clad in a sparkly pink top and billowing blue skirt, fans remarked that Eun-bin looked like a princess as she charmed the audience with the song about our “sunny island set in the sea”.

