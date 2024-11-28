Park Eun-bin lets emotions 'explode' playing surgeon in medical thriller Hyper Knife

Park Eun-bin, who plays a lovable genius lawyer with autism in popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), will soon be showing a darker side of herself in upcoming series, Hyper Knife.

The 32-year-old South Korean actress, together with actor Sul Kyung-gu, 57, and director Kim Jung-hyun, spoke to AsiaOne and other media at the second day of the Disney APAC Content Showcase held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Nov 21.

Sharing more about the series, Eun-bin remarked that when she first read the script, she found her character to be "intriguing" and was "very excited" even before going to the set for the first time.

Hyper Knife centres around Jung Se-ok (Eun-bin), a visionary neurosurgeon consumed by the pursuit of perfection. Once an incredible star in the surgical field, Se-ok is permanently stripped of her medical license after a clash with her mentor and supervising doctor, Choi Deok-hee (Kyung-gu).

Unwilling to give up on her dream, Se-ok continues to work as an illegal doctor carrying out back-alley operations. A battle of wits ensues when Deok-hee comes back into her life again.

Speaking about their characters at the event, Eun-bin said: "The relationship between the teacher and the student felt very strange… They support each other but also hate each other and at the end of that hatred, they find similar aspects in each other."

While preparing to play Seok, she shared that she tried imagining what could be running through Se-ok's headspace.

"I also strengthened my senses — I tried not to think and let my emotions explode while filming."

Lead actor Kyung-gu shared with the audience that playing a doctor was a new experience for him. While preparing for the role, he received training from a neurosurgeon, including how they prepare themselves before an operation.

"Every time we filmed a surgery scene, [the neurosurgeon] would come in to check and give pointers, so I was able to complete the scenes well.

"The most difficult surgery scene was the first. My hands are thick and not delicate, so it wasn't easy to hold the tweezers and perform the intricate actions required," he added.

Eun-bin also spoke about the difficulties of performing the surgery scenes with her own hands.

"My hands are quite thin, so I couldn't use a body double. While filming, I worried about whether the scene where I was sewing would appear fine on screen, but the mentor encouraged me and I was able to perform well," she said.

Hyper Knife is slated to release on Disney+ in March 2025.

