Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong filming K-drama in Singapore, seen at Lau Pa Sat

South Korean actors Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong are currently filming the occult romance-thriller K-drama Chilling Romance in Singapore.

The duo were spotted with the film crew at Lau Pa Sat yesterday (April 21), and reportedly shot a scene there.

Fans took to X to share their sightings, with two recounting how they were almost mistaken as extras.

"We were standing by the railing and they wanted to do a wide-angle shot. The extras were chilling beside us so they almost mistook us as extras too until someone double confirmed [with us]," said user _Babytotoro.

They saw the actors off, and 33-year-old Se-jong was seen politely bowing at them before he entered their van.

Ever-so-cheerful Eun-bin, 34, happily waved through the window while the vehicle drove off.

Another lucky fan saw the actress walking along the Marina Bay waterfront, with The Fullerton Hotel seen across the river in the background.

The fan, user Eggyliew, shared a video of Eun-bin shaking hands with her: "I still can't believe it. I even said hello."

아직도 믿기지 않아요 😄😄

인사까지 했어요 🤙 pic.twitter.com/OMpwP8O85K — Eggy 에기 (@EggyLiew) April 22, 2026

Chilling Romance is a remake of the 2011 film Spellbound starring Son Ye-jin and Lee Min-ki.

Eun-bin plays Cheon Yeo-ri, the heiress of one of South Korea's top conglomerates and the CEO of a luxury hotel who can see ghosts.

Se-jong stars as ace prosecutor Ma Gang-wook who teams up with Yeo-ri to solve cases.

Today, singer-actor Ong Seong-wu - formerly in the temporary survival show group WannaOne - was officially announced as a cast member.

A fan had reportedly seen him at Universal Studios Singapore on April 19 but it is unclear if he is here for the K-drama filming.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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