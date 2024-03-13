Park Hyung-sik reveals dynamics in superstar friend group Wooga Squad: 'I take on a bit of a motherly role'

Every friend group has its own dynamics. For the Wooga Squad, they resemble a family.

In a recent interview on The Do Show hosted by Hong Kong actress-host Carol Cheng, South Korean singer-actor Park Hyung-sik was asked about his "role" in his celebrity friend group consisting of BTS' V, actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik and musician Peakboy.

"In terms of family relationships, Seo-joon is like a father and then Peakboy is the eldest son. Woo-shik is like the playful second son who doesn't listen and is very mischievous, and V is the immature maknae (youngest sibling in the family)," revealed the 32-year-old.

"I feel like I take on a bit of a motherly role."

Carol then joked: "Are you a mother?"

"It's not because I wanted to do this, but at some point, I found myself taking care of them and helping them a lot," he admitted after a shy laugh.

Hyung-sik co-starred with 28-year-old V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, and Seo-joon, 35, in the 2016 K-drama Hwarang. The three became close and later on, Seo-joon reportedly introduced Woo-shik, 33, and longtime friend Peakboy, 34, to the group.

Expressing his affection for the group, Hyungsik remarked how they are friends whom he would always want to meet up with: "We all have different personalities but we seem to have one common bond among ourselves. That's why I feel comfortable when we're together, I think they're the friends who give me the most comfort and strength."

"Even if we don't see each other often, they feel like friends who are always by my side… that's why our friendship is maintained."

In 2022, the group appeared in the variety show In The Soop: Friendcation where they went on a four-day trip.

In the show, Hyung-sik was jokingly referred to as the "kind mum", Seo-joon was named the "emotional anchor dad" and V the "cute youngest sibling".

In contrast to Hyung-sik's observations to Carol, Woo-shik and Peakboy were labelled in the show as the "trustworthy eldest son" and "wild youngest daughter" respectively.

