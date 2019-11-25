Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how

Having been an idol for the past 13 years, Park Min-young must have found it tough on the other side of the fence, playing a fanatic fangirl in her latest drama, Her Private Life.

Luckily, she had her own rabid fans to help her.

The Korean actress, who last visited our sunny island a year ago, was in Singapore yesterday (Nov 24) to attend the StarHub Night Of Stars awards show.

During an interview, Min-young said that unlike her character Deok-mi in Her Private Life, she has never fangirled over celebrities in real life.

Instead, it was her beloved fans who helped her prepare for her role. "I studied the love that my fans gave me and learnt a lot from them," she said.

"I'm very tight-lipped. I'm good at keeping secrets. You can tell me anything and I'll keep it a secret," she said with a laugh.

Park Min-young wants to go clubbing Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook, the stars of hit Korean drama Her Private Life, dished with us about their private lives when they were in town for StarHub Night of Stars 2019. Watch till the end to find out what Park Min-young has in mind for her next role and what's on Kim Jae-wook's list of must-do activities before he turns 40. #StarHub #StarHubNightofStars #KimJaeWook #ParkMinYoung Posted by AsiaOne on Monday, 25 November 2019

PARK MIN-YOUNG CLUBBING?

When asked if there were things that she wanted to do but couldn't because of her celebrity status, the actress answered: "Yes, there are many. I wanted to do many things like go to the club."

However, over time she has forgotten about those desires and urges. Now, in her free time, she just plays with her dog, and she hopes to travel and exercise more.

In terms of her career, there are also roles she wants to try.

Typically known for good and righteous characters, Min-young said she wishes to play "mean" characters or those that are "out of their mind".

"These kinds of challenging roles are things that I want to try out in the future," she added.

When asked what she loves about Singapore, Min-young, who has a sister living here, mentioned that this country is very close to her heart.

Unlike many Singaporeans who complain about the hot weather, Min-young enjoys the warmth which is a contrast to Korea's current cold weather.

Furthermore, she talked about her love for our local cuisine. "I'm so excited to have chilli crab," she gushed.

"I've already made a reservation at a restaurant after the awards," she said.

WORKING LIKE A COW

As for her new year's resolutions, the actress, who is currently filming her latest drama set to be released in February, said: "I'm going to be So Min-young."

Explaining that "So" means "cow" in Korean, the actress said playfully: "Next year I will continue working very hard like a cow, so I'll be Cow Min-young instead."

Fans can also look forward to the actress' next visit.

Min-young held her very first fan meeting last year in her own country, before a first overseas fan meeting in Taiwan earlier this year. She hopes to hold one the next time she returns.

