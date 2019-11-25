Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how

PHOTO: StarHub
Clara Grimonia Lim
AsiaOne

Having been an idol for the past 13 years, Park Min-young must have found it tough on the other side of the fence, playing a fanatic fangirl in her latest drama, Her Private Life.

Luckily, she had her own rabid fans to help her.

The Korean actress, who last visited our sunny island a year ago, was in Singapore yesterday (Nov 24) to attend the StarHub Night Of Stars awards show. 

During an interview, Min-young said that unlike her character Deok-mi in Her Private Life, she has never fangirled over celebrities in real life.

Instead, it was her beloved fans who helped her prepare for her role. "I studied the love that my fans gave me and learnt a lot from them," she said. 

"I'm very tight-lipped. I'm good at keeping secrets. You can tell me anything and I'll keep it a secret," she said with a laugh. 

 
Park Min-young wants to go clubbing

Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook, the stars of hit Korean drama Her Private Life, dished with us about their private lives when they were in town for StarHub Night of Stars 2019. Watch till the end to find out what Park Min-young has in mind for her next role and what's on Kim Jae-wook's list of must-do activities before he turns 40. #StarHub #StarHubNightofStars #KimJaeWook #ParkMinYoung

Posted by AsiaOne on Monday, 25 November 2019

PARK MIN-YOUNG CLUBBING? 

When asked if there were things that she wanted to do but couldn't because of her celebrity status, the actress answered: "Yes, there are many. I wanted to do many things like go to the club."

However, over time she has forgotten about those desires and urges. Now, in her free time, she just plays with her dog, and she hopes to travel and exercise more.

In terms of her career, there are also roles she wants to try.

Typically known for good and righteous characters, Min-young said she wishes to play "mean" characters or those that are "out of their mind".

"These kinds of challenging roles are things that I want to try out in the future," she added. 

When asked what she loves about Singapore, Min-young, who has a sister living here, mentioned that this country is very close to her heart.

Unlike many Singaporeans who complain about the hot weather, Min-young enjoys the warmth which is a contrast to Korea's current cold weather.

Furthermore, she talked about her love for our local cuisine. "I'm so excited to have chilli crab," she gushed.

"I've already made a reservation at a restaurant after the awards," she said.

WORKING LIKE A COW

As for her new year's resolutions, the actress, who is currently filming her latest drama set to be released in February, said: "I'm going to be So Min-young." 

Explaining that "So" means "cow" in Korean, the actress said playfully: "Next year I will continue working very hard like a cow, so I'll be Cow Min-young instead." 

Fans can also look forward to the actress' next visit.

Min-young held her very first fan meeting last year in her own country, before a first overseas fan meeting in Taiwan earlier this year. She hopes to hold one the next time she returns.

claralim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities K-drama korean actress In Case You Missed It

TRENDING

Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over &#039;promises&#039; during visit to market
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over 'promises' during visit to market
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Chinese doctor insists sucking of urine no &#039;show&#039;
Chinese doctor insists sucking of urine no 'show'
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates

SERVICES