'Is it part of the decorations?' Super Junior celebrate Donghae's birthday with underwear and socks in background, tickling fans

Birthdays are synonymous with surprises, and Super Junior fans definitely got an unusual gift bundle.

Yesterday (Oct 15), K-pop group Super Junior commemorated member Donghae's 39th birthday with a series of cake-cutting pictures on leader Leeteuk's Instagram. However, fans were drawn to something unexpected in the background of the photos.

While the nine members posed with Donghae's white, whipped cake sprinkled with little flowers, fans took stock of the grey briefs and white socks hung up to dry on the wooden window panels.

One user questioned: "Oppa, whose underwear is that? Is it part of the birthday decorations?"

One sharp fan remarked: "It must be Donghae's because of the socks." In reply, another said: "Ah, you're right. That's the bandanna he wore for running, isn't it?"

A quizzical netizen wrote: "Oppa, did you choose these pictures carefully?"

The photos in Leeteuk's post depict members Eunhyuk, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun, Siwon and the birthday boy himself with their eyes half-closed and not ready for photos. Heechul appeared in and out of the pictures and Yesung's face was blocked by his cap.

Eunhyuk was even donning a facial mask.

While some were dressed comfortably in bathrobes, Yesung was in a black cap and a bright orange jacket and one fan poked fun at him: "Why does he look like the driver who delivered the cake?"

However, despite all the mishaps in this one singular birthday post, it only added to Super Junior's charm in the eyes of their fans.

One wrote: "We have a commitment to loving you guys unconditionally even if there are so many improper pictures!"

Super Junior has been on their 20th anniversary tour Super Show 10, which commenced in South Korea on Aug 22. They will make a stop in Singapore next year on Jan 2 and 3 at the Indoor Stadium.

