Partner of Growing Up actress Irin Gan dies

Wong Xue Min
AsiaOne

Former actress Irin Gan announced on Thursday (July 25) that her partner, Hawk Tan, has died.

She wrote in a Facebook post: "You have been so strong and positive to the last min(ute), second. Truly a fighter."

"I guess God has a better plan for you, and you are in a much better place now."

Irin, however, did not reveal details of Tan's death.

Messages of condolences poured in after the announcement, with some of her friends urging her to take care of herself and to stay strong.

Dearest Baby, You have been so strong and positive to the last min, second. Truly a fighter. I guess God has better...

Posted by Irin Gan on Wednesday, 24 July 2019

The 47-year-old is best known for her role Vicky in Growing Up, a local English-language drama that ran from 1996 to 2001.

She left Mediacorp in 2010 and subsequently bowed out from the show business.

Irin is now a regional marketing manager for a biopharmaceutical group, while Tan was a regional sales director in the hospitality sector.

wongxuemin@asiaone.com

[Correction, July 26, 11.18pm: An earlier version of this article stated that Hawk Tan was Irin Gan's husband.]

More about

Local celebrities death
