Patricia Arquette's Golden Globes gown tore before she got there

Actress Patricia Arquette in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Patricia Arquette had to get her dress sewn back up before she could hit the Golden Globes red carpet.

The 51-year-old star won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act at the annual ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday night (US time), and recalled how she had to be driven back to where she got ready to have her gown fixed after it tore as she got into the car.

She said: "Getting in the car, my zipper broke.

"I knew the zipper was bad when I tried it on but it just tore up so I had to drive back and they had to sew me in."

However, in a bid to not let it ruin her night, the Boyhood star said did karaoke and downed some whiskey before making her way back to The Beverly Hilton.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: "We did karaoke, I drank some whiskey. I'm telling the truth here.

It was a good old time. I'm ready, I've been karaoking, my vocal cords are warmed up, I'm ready to sing."

Meanwhile, in her speech, Patricia urged people to vote for a better world.

The actress first gave thanks to those who worked on The Act, singling out co-star Joey King, as well as praising her fellow nominees, Emily Watson (Chernobyl), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Toni Collette (Unbelievable) and Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies).

She said: "Thank you so much what a wonderful surprise. Thank you to my fellow nominees, FPA, to UCP and Hulu, to Joey King, my phenomenal co-star I love you so much, you're a gift.

"To my kids, my agent and manager, and I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this."

Patricia's speech then took a more serious turn.

She said: "I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we're not gonna look back on this night in the history books, we'll see a country on the brink of war, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, young people risking their lives travelling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are gonna drop on their kids heads. The continent of Australia on fire.

"While I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world, for our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020."

More about
celebrities actress Awards and prizes

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
Indonesian student jailed as Britain&#039;s worst rapist
Indonesian student jailed as Britain's worst rapist
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after

SERVICES