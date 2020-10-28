Patricia Mok returns to dramas after 7 years, says she was rusty during filming

It's been seven years since we last saw Patricia Mok on the small screen, and the local actress-comedian knows it too, because she openly admitted she was a bit rusty during filming.

In an interview for her upcoming Chinese drama series A Jungle Survivor, the 49-year-old revealed to 8world: "The cameras used now are different from those in the past. Sometimes I wasn't sure if the camera was filming me.

"I've been filming movies and other similar projects the past few years and it had been a long time since I did dramas. I didn't know how far I should go.

"During the filming of the first few episodes, the director had to help me catch the rhythm and feel."

She also joked that she had problems memorising her lines with her age and deteriorating memory.

In A Jungle Survivor, Patricia plays a two-faced backstabbing character Sandra who is viewed as the 'snake' of the company. She admitted to having difficulties grasping the essence of the character as the latter is the polar opposite of her.

She said: "I've always been frank and never talk behind someone's back. But this character is duplicitous and always scheming behind people's backs. I couldn't do it! Then I thought about how I would joke and tease my friends, and I used that feeling as a reference."

Patricia also said that office politics exist in showbiz, and the only rule to abide by is to do your work well and you won't have to be afraid of doing the wrong thing.

"In the past, my colleagues would warn us when the boss was coming. But I wouldn't do anything differently because I always do my best at my job and I don't need to wait till the boss is monitoring me to show that I'm doing my work well. The ones who say those things are people who usually slack off."

Patricia Mok with Romeo Tan in A Jungle Survivor. PHOTO: Mediacorp

She is single now but she's fine with it, adding that work is more important at the moment. She joked that since social gatherings are limited to five people, she wouldn't have an extra seat for her boyfriend so it's better to be single.

One thing she cannot tolerate in her partner is cheating, she added.

She recounted an incident: "It was late at night and a female suitor came to find my boyfriend. I was in bed and he just let her in! I told him angrily that either she leaves or I leave. In the end, I won."

A Jungle Survivor will be available on meWATCH from Nov 9 and premieres on Channel 8 on Nov 11, 9pm.

