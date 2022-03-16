Patricia Mok says Irene Ang 'misunderstood' and she didn't throw her script at an actor

Patricia Mok and Irene Ang may be longtime friends, but even friends can get things wrong.

In an episode of #justswipelah, Irene Ang, 52, shared an anecdote claiming that Patricia, 50, had thrown her script at a male artiste's face after he arrived late and hungover for a shoot.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Tuesday (March 15), the 50-year-old comedian clarified the matter, and wrote: "I didn't throw any script at any artiste and I didn't even know the artiste was late because he [went to party] the night before. I was only angry and pissed that he was late many times and was not apologetic at all."

She added that she did not correct Irene while filming as she didn't want to waste the production team and crew members' time.

On her part, Irene has also apologised to Patricia on her Instagram story — a sign that the two are still good friends despite the misunderstanding.

"I'm [so] sorry it was misconstrued as [Patricia] throwing at [the script] at the actor. She was angry at him, but like she said, she didn't throw [the script] at the actor, as I was told. She was just angry at him. #mybad. Sorry Pat!"

A Fly Entertainment manager also shared in a phone call with 8days.sg that the male artiste was not late because he had been partying the night before.

It all started when Irene, who owns Fly Entertainment — the company which Patricia is currently signed under — praised Patricia for her professionalism.

"If you send her out on jobs, you won’t be embarrassed. You would only fear that she would scold you for not being professional enough," she said before sharing the incident where Patricia got upset at the male artiste.

“He didn’t apologise [for being late], and even behaved like a spoiled brat the moment he sat down, asking his manager for a Panadol."

That was when, according to Irene, Patricia lost her cool. She had also been waiting on the guy for 30 minutes.

In response, the comedian explained: "Usually I won’t say anything, but after the third time, if you don’t improve, I will say it directly. I feel that as artistes, there will definitely be a couple of times when we are late. But if the artiste is late every time, then there's a problem.”

In the spirit of keeping things professional, the duo did not reveal any names.

Snippets from showbiz aside, the pair also revisited how they met many years back.

Patricia said that she actually got to know Irene as they were both working in the same financial service corporation, albeit in different departments.

Irene only started taking notice of Patricia after she attended their company's annual Dinner and Dance dressed in a Madonna-style bra and shorts.

They then became friends, and were reunited in Mediacorp, where Irene was a wubbie (a person who warms up a live audience before a show), and Pat was a calefare actor.

