Patrick Dempsey to return for Disney's Enchanted sequel on Disney+

After more than a decade since its release, it was recently announced that Disney’s Enchanted will be receiving a sequel titled Disenchanted for Disney+.

When it was first announced, it was only known that actress Amy Adams will be returning to reprise her role as Giselle for the sequel. Now, according to a report by The DisInsider, it seems Patrick Dempsey who played Robert Philip in the first film will be back as well to take on the role once again.

Dempsey’s Robert was the man that Giselle fell in love with by the end of the film after arriving in the real world. The report also stated that Disenchanted will be bringing back Morgan, Robert’s daughter from the first film, as well. Though there has not been any news on who has been cast to play the role.

PHOTO: Disney

Now all that’s left is to see if James Marsden will be returning as well to play Prince Edward.

A release date for Disenchanted has yet to be announced.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.