Patrick-Louis Vuitton dies

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Patrick-Louis Vuitton, the great-great-grandson of Louis Vuitton, has died at the age of 68.

The passing of Patrick-Louis - who was a fifth generation heir to the luxury French fashion brand's founder - was announced by the fashion house via the company's official Instagram account

The social media post read: "It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Patrick-Louis Vuitton. All our thoughts go to his family, in particular, his sons Pierre-Louis and Benoit-Louis who work beside us, as well as his grandchildren."

Patrick-Louis had started working for the brand at the age of 22 and became the production manager of the luxury leather goods label in 1975.

Amongst his major contributions to Louis Vuitton label were his opening of the second Louis Vuitton workshop in 1977, whilst he was put in charge of the famous luggage collection as well as Special Orders from 1986.

Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, has paid tribute to Patrick-Louis in the wake of his death, praising him for having an "avant-garde" spirit.

In a statement, Burke said: "Patrick-Louis possessed an avant-garde and modern spirit, along with a 'strong-tempered personality from the Jura', a reference he often enjoyed using to describe himself.

"He always knew how to nourish the House's heritage and to give vision for the future. 'Savoir-faire can only exist if it is transmitted...' was one of his favourite expressions. Patrick-Louis will be heavily missed, especially at Asnieres, in the Special Orders workshop, where the emotions of the teams who worked side-by-side with him are deeply felt."

More about
designers luxury brands Obituary

TRENDING

GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Hong Huifang&#039;s daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it&#039;s not what you think)
Hong Huifang's daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it's not what you think)
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?

SERVICES