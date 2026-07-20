Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse dies aged 89

Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse has died at the age of 89.

His children Jennifer and Nicholas shared the news on social media today (July 20).

Jennifer, 43, wrote: "With profound sadness, our family announces the passing of our beloved father, Patrick Tse.

"He passed away peacefully at the hospital surrounded by the love of his family, after a period of declining health.

"Our father lived a remarkable and accomplished life, not only as an actor and artiste, but as someone who brought joy to everyone around him with his unmistakeable spirit. His passion, charisma, and contributions to Hong Kong cinema touched generations, and we know he will be remembered fondly by so many."

Jennifer also asked for privacy during this difficult period as the family mourn the deceased.

Nicholas, 45, also made a Weibo post today, writing: "I regret to announce that my father Patrick, has left us.

"He devoted his life to showbiz, in hopes of bring joy to the audience. When I was a child, I saw him having down moments. Despite that, he insisted on appearing at his best on the screen.

"He used to say: 'The show must go on.' Therefore, if you think of Fourth Brother and my father, please don't cry or be too sad."

Earlier today, Hong Kong media reported that the veteran director-actor had died, adding that Nicholas, who has been preparing for his concert in China, is rushing back to Hong Kong to handle his funeral arrangements.

Patrick, who debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in 1950s and had appeared in over 200 films, had largely stayed out of public eye in recent years.

He was last seen having coffee with his friends in April. Patrick, who was noticeably thinner, was in a wheelchair with a walking stick.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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