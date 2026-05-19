Patrick Tse's ex-girlfriend reveals he sold Rolls-Royce gifted by son Nicholas to settle her debts during their relationship

Patrick Tse's ex-girlfriend Coco Ma recently revealed more details of her relationship with the Hong Kong star.

Patrick, 89, was previously married to actress Zhen Zhen before their divorce three years later in 1977. He married actress Deborah Lee in 1979 and they have a son, singer-chef Nicholas, and a daughter, actress-model Jennifer, together. The couple divorced in 1995.

He started dating Coco, a Shanghai-born model, in 2005 when she was 20 years old. Their relationship, which reportedly ended in 2018, was a hot topic due to their 49-year age gap.

According to Chinese media reports, Coco has been active on social media recently and in a video interview, she was asked, "If Patrick had no money, would you still have fallen in love with him?"

Coco said she was earning a substantial income back then and could buy luxury goods whenever she wanted, emphasising that she was drawn to his charm rather than money.

She revealed she incurred a substantial debt following a failed investment during their relationship, and Patrick helped her out by selling his Rolls Royce and giving her the proceeds.

The car was a gift from Nicholas for Father's Day in 2013 and had a customised plate number from Jennifer.

Coco also shared that she received property in Shanghai and gold bars during their time together, so she doesn't care for a "break-up settlement".

She was previously rumoured to have received a HK$20 million (S$3.2 million) break-up settlement fee.

Coco said in the video how Patrick was loving and protective towards her: "Two years into our relationship, he told me the property market in Shanghai was good and that he would buy me one or two apartments to invest in.

"Later on, he said he would buy me a few gold bars a year and place them in a safe deposit box. He told me, 'When you are penniless, you can cash them out.'"

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com