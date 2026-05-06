Paul McCartney's first-ever duet with Ringo Starr to release on May 8

Paul McCartney's first-ever duet with Ringo Starr will be released on Friday (May 8).

The 83-year-old music icon has revealed that he's recorded a duet with Ringo, his former Beatles bandmate, called Home to Us, and the track is set to be released later this week.

Speaking about Home to Us, Paul said: "Ringo went round to the studio and drummed a bit. I said to Andrew [Watt, the producer], we should make a track and send it to him. So this song is done totally with Ringo in mind.

"In writing the song I'm talking about where we came from. In common with a lot of people, you come from nothing and you build yourself up."

Paul then explained how their upbringing in Liverpool has influenced their new duet.

He said: "Ringo was from the Dingle, and that was well hard. He said he used to get mugged coming home, because he worked. Even though it was crazy, it was home to us. I made the song around that idea and sent it to Ringo.

"He sent me back a version where he just added some lines to the chorus, so I thought, maybe he doesn't like it. I rang him and he said he thought I only wanted him to sing one or two lines, and I said I'd love to hear him sing the whole thing. So we took my first line, Ringo's second line, and then we had a duet. We'd never done that before."

Some of Paul's famous friends - including Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri - were keen to work with him on the track.

Paul continued: "Then we wanted some backing vocals and I had the idea it would be nice to hear girls. Chrissie Hynde said she'd do it, and Sharleen Spiteri, they're mates. So they did it."

Home to Us will feature on Paul's upcoming new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

The record, Paul's first solo album in more than five years, has been described as a revealing collection of never-before-shared stories and personal memories from one of the most influential musicians of all time.

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