Peacemaker renewed for second season

The action-comedy series directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena in the leading role, Peacemaker, is renewed for a second season on HBO Max. Is it really any surprise when the eight-episode series surpassed both The Witcher and The Book of Boba Fett in popularity?
The DC Extended Universe series is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, and presents an interesting take on the superhero genre by having a protagonist that’s neither hero nor villain. He’s also not an antihero, not conforming to the tropes long associated with these archetypes.
As such, Peacemaker provides fertile ground for exploring fresh stories with a character-centric approach while also being absurdly hilarious. The announcement for the second season came just a day before the finale of the first season.
And if you’re a fan of the current direction of the DC Extended Universe, wait till you learn that it will continue to expand as director Gunn has another The Suicide Squad spin-off in the works.
There is no doubt that fans of DC and Gunn will have new content to look forward to. With Matt Reeves’ The Batman premiering on 3 March, there is no better time to be a fan of DC characters and stories.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.