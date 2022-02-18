Peacemaker renewed for second season

The action-comedy series directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena in the leading role, Peacemaker, is renewed for a second season on HBO Max. Is it really any surprise when the eight-episode series surpassed both The Witcher and The Book of Boba Fett in popularity?

The DC Extended Universe series is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, and presents an interesting take on the superhero genre by having a protagonist that’s neither hero nor villain. He’s also not an antihero, not conforming to the tropes long associated with these archetypes.

That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022

As such, Peacemaker provides fertile ground for exploring fresh stories with a character-centric approach while also being absurdly hilarious. The announcement for the second season came just a day before the finale of the first season.

And if you’re a fan of the current direction of the DC Extended Universe, wait till you learn that it will continue to expand as director Gunn has another The Suicide Squad spin-off in the works.

There is no doubt that fans of DC and Gunn will have new content to look forward to. With Matt Reeves’ The Batman premiering on 3 March, there is no better time to be a fan of DC characters and stories.

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/ujeeXODvOn — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2022

This article was first published in Geek Culture.