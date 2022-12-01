Peach and Donkey Kong arrive in new The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer

Following the debut of the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie back in October, Nintendo has once again shone the spotlight on the theatric adventures of its most iconic plumber. This time around, not only do we get to see both Peach and Donkey Kong appearing in the flesh for The Super Mario Bros Movie, but the new trailer is also stuffed full of references and Easter eggs for fans to salivate over.

During the latest Nintendo Direct live stream, we welcomed the arrival of Her Majesty, Princess Peach, with Anya Taylor-Joy providing the voice acting behind the character. Jack Black’s Bowser and Charlie Day’s Luigi also return, as does the main hero, Chris Pratt’s Mario. We also get to see Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong going crazy on Mario in a hilariously brutal sequence, and plenty of colourful Toads.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie without plenty of video game references, and there are many that can be found as you watch along. There’s Mario flying in the Tanuki suit, Peach getting some fiery fire flower power, an area with many Yoshis running around, and karting action on Rainbow Road.

Based on the two trailers shown off thus far, it seems that there is more of a chance of The Super Mario Bros Movie getting things right than wrong. Although Illumination is handling most of the heavy lifting, the oversight provided by Nintendo should ensure that fans will get something decent when they head to the theatres next year.

In the meantime, there is still a long way to go before the actual movie release, and we bet all the coins in our blocks that there will be at least one more trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie before then.

The Super Mario Bros Movie will arrive on the big screen on April 7, 2023.