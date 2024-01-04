'People sometimes underestimate me': Radio DJ Germaine Tan gives tour of family's GCB, responds to being called 'nepo baby'

Growing up in a wealthy family has its perks but there is also discrimination.

In the latest interview in the video series In the Hot Seat shared on Mediacorp's Instagram page on Dec 30, 987's radio DJ Germaine Tan shared that the privilege is something she has to acknowledge and be grateful for.

The 27-year-old, whose father is in the retail and electronic manufacturing services business, said: "You can't just say that, 'Oh no, I worked my way up', but I wouldn't say that it defines me for the rest of my life.

"I would like to think that I'm kind of making my own path and hopefully make my own successes at the end of the day,"

But how does she feel about being called a "nepo baby"?

Germaine groaned before replying: "I think sometimes people underestimate me and think that I'm not a very nice person.

"They say things like, 'She only has this job because of her dad'."

Germaine admitted that she does not read such online comments out of fear that they would "get in her head", and acknowledged that her mentors — such as fellow radio DJs Justin Ang and Vernon A — have been supportive of her growth in the industry.

The three-minute clip also showed Germaine giving a tour of her family's Good Class Bungalow, which boasts an elevator, outdoor pool and bar, as well as a glimpse of the $500,000 Tesla parked outside the residence that she previously revealed her dad paid for.

Germaine said that she no longer lives in the luxury property and instead lives with her boyfriend of one year, Zouk Group's CEO Andrew Li.

The couple have frequently posted about their overseas trips together, from exploring the Greek islands to partying at last year's Coachella music festival in California.

"I don't think I would date someone or get into a long-term relationship if I didn't see a future with them," Germaine said about her 40-year-old beau.

"I wish for a ring on my finger," she quipped when asked about her wish for this year. "I'm just joking!"

