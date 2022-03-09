'Perfect trip' gone wrong: Pornsak, Shane Pow and Kang Chengxi robbed in US

Local celebrities Pornsak Prajakwit, Shane Pow and Kang Chengxi touched down in New York last month, travelling across the US while selling goods on their Facebook livestreaming platform Mdada.

On Tuesday (March 8), just a day before their flight back to Singapore, the group was in high spirits.

"Road trip!" Pornsak wrote in an Instagram post. "After working hard for a month, time for a break."

Unfortunately, the 'break' they got wasn't one they were expecting — on Wednesday, in the final hours before their flight, the group travelled to Fisherman's Wharf, California.

When they returned to their parked vehicle, they found the windows broken and their valuables gone.

PHOTO: Instagram/Pornsak, Instagram/Shane Pow

Pornsak, 39, was unshakeably positive and true to his usual cheerful demeanour. He posted: "Everything's gone! I hope the money in my bag can help the robber better his life. Maybe he needs it to save a sick child."

His optimism was not shared by Shane and Chengxi, however.

"So. This just happened," Shane, 31, wrote on an Instagram Story depicting their car's broken windows. "Lost my phone, passport, wallet and all my valuables."

"Was a perfect trip until the last hours… and this had to happen," Chengxi, 37, said on his Instagram Story. He was more upset about the important memories he had stored in his devices that are now lost.

PHOTO: Instagram/Kang Chengxi

Thankfully, the trio managed to board their planes later in the day and are on their way back home.

