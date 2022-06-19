'Perhaps I should open my own account': Denise Richards says she won't judge 18-year-old daughter for joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards won't judge her daughter Sami Sheen for joining OnlyFans.

The 51-year-old actress praised 18-year-old Sami's "confidence" and said she will support her choices, which include creating an account on the subscription-based platform popular for its racy content.

Denise wrote on Instagram: "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.

"I recently learned about [OnlyFans] in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they're on Instagram and Twitter as well.

"Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG & Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it and monetise it too? I'm sorry, but s*** if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.

"Oh and those of you that are so judgmental... sounds like you might already subscribe to an [OnlyFans] account. Have a great weekend."

While Denise has been supportive, Sami's father Charlie Sheen said he does "not condone" her actions.

He added: "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."