Peta brands Sabrina Carpenter 'stupid and cruel' after performance with live bird at Grammy Awards

Sabrina Carpenter has been branded "stupid and cruel" by Peta after performing with a live bird at the Grammy Awards.

The 26-year-old pop star took to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb 1) night to perform her hit track Manchild and she was seen cradling a white bird in the palm of her hand.

However, the move has been condemned by officials at Peta, who referenced the lyrics to Manchild in a statement posted on X, writing: "Hey Sabrina, bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless… and cruel!

"Bright lights, loud noise, and handling cause fear and distress for a bird who belongs flying free in the open sky."

The message added: "Did [Sabrina Carpenter] really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?! The Manchild singer is giving childlike behaviour. Leave animals out of the Grammys!"

The organisation also had some stern words for Lady Gaga for wearing a costume seemingly made of feathers for her performance of her song Abracadabra at the awards show.

A post on X read: "Feathers belong on birds and birds should be free, not in cages. Not sure what Lady Gaga's Grammys message is, but that's Peta's.

"Whether they're plucked out while the bird is alive, or after they are killed, the bird always suffers."

The message added: "Lady Gaga, let birds keep their feathers. Feathers belong on birds and birds should be free."

However, the organisation added a message applauding Cher for winning the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award as she has dedicated much of her life to fighting for animal rights.

The post on X read: "A Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys feels right for Cher... From working to help captive elephants to dogs suffering in the cold. Thank you for using your platform to change the lives of animals."

There was also a message dedicated to Billie Eilish over her vegan lifestyle and her "respect for animals".

It read: "Congrats to Billie Eilish on Grammys Song of the Year for Wildflower.

"From powerful music to powerful compassion, our 2021 Person of the Year continues to lead with vegan values, fur-free fashion, and respect for animals."

[[nid:727417]]