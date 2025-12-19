Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt welcomes new baby girl

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday (Dec 18) to announce the birth of Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson on Dec 12 — the couple's first child together.

Elsie shared multiple photos that captured the moments after the newborn's arrival, including her and former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete, 32, bonding with Scottie, and their first days as parents.

Captioning the cute photo carousel, she penned: "Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson. [sic]"

The baby's name is a sweet tribute to Pete's late dad, Scott Davidson — a New York City firefighter who died during the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the age of 33.

And Elsie declared giving birth to her and Pete's beautiful bundle of joy as her "best work yet", before adding: "I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."

The caption ended with a comment from Pete, which read: "wu tang forever. [sic]"

Thousands of Elsie's followers flooded the upload's comments section with congratulatory messages.

One person wrote: "Congratulations! This is awesome! You guys are gonna be amazing parents."

A second fan penned: "Congratulations, what a blessing absolutely love the name!!! [sic]"

And a third supporter left: "Gorgeous family — we are so happy for all of you! Congratulations and all the best!"

In July, Elsie took to Instagram to announce that she and Pete were expecting their first child together.

The photos shared by the couple — who went public with their romance in March — showed off Elsie's growing bump and an ultrasound photo of Scottie.

Captioning the post, Elsie quipped: "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

In November, Pete's 32-year-old ex-partner, Wicked: For Good actress Ariana Grande — whom he got engaged to just weeks after they started dating in May 2018, but they broke up four months later — told Heat magazine that she was "happy" to hear that Pete and Elsie were expecting a baby and declared it "lovely news".

Also, that month, Elsie revealed she had "been in pain since the very beginning" of the pregnancy, and it was "just getting worse and worse".

She added on her Instagram stories: "I'm in absolute agony pretty much 24/7. This morning, it's really bad."

Elsie pointed out she has been trying to ease the pain by doing exercise, stretches, physical therapy, acupuncture, energy healing and steroid shots. But she said nothing was working.

Elsie added: "At this point, if you can think of something that there is to do about the pain, I have tried it. I have tried everything, and it's only getting worse, and I cannot walk.

"I am just straight-up suffering and in so much pain every single day. I actually really don't know how it could get worse than this."

Elsie thought the pain was linked to her struggles with endometriosis — a reproductive condition in which cells "similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium" grow outside the uterus.

The condition is also "heavily linked" to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome — a group of rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissue.

Elsie added: "So, I'm turning to Instagram because I would really like to speak to someone who has been through pregnancy and birth with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Did your pain go away after? Does it get better? Am I gonna die?

"I just really want to feel a little bit of hope."

Pete's most recent relationship before Elsie was with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, 27, in November 2024.

And Elsie was most recently linked to 50-year-old Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis. She also previously dated 51-year-old I Know What You Did Last Summer star Ryan Phillippe.

