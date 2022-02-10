Pete Davidson reveals that he has a Kim Kardashian prayer candle in his bedroom

Pete Davidson has a Kim Kardashian prayer candle in his bedroom.

The 28-year-old comedian - who recently confirmed that he is dating the reality star - revealed the candle while video calling into People the TV Show when eagle-eyed host Kay Adams spotted the ornament in the background.

Kay asked: "Is that a Kardashian candle over your other shoulder? I've got good eyes!", to which Pete replied: "Yes, it is! That is exactly what that is."

Pete also explained that he is in the "process of moving" house as he pointed out some of the stuffed animals and floral pillows as he turned and realised that he had left his closet door open.

He said: "I got my giant flower pillows and some stuffed animals. Oh great, I left my closet open! I'm moving, I'm in the process of moving, so it is not great over here."

During the same interview, Pete also confirmed that he is dating 41-year-old beauty Kim, confirming rumours that began to surface in October 2021.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram - I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."

He continued: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Kanye West's outbursts have brought his estranged wife Kim and Pete closer together.

The 44-year-old rapper - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with Kim - launched a series of vocal attacks on Pete after the King of Staten Island star started dating the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but the pair are determined to ignore the controversy and it has only made them stronger as a couple.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "[Kanye's actions] in an effort to convince Kim to come back are actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together."