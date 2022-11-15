Pete Davidson in 'very early stages of a relationship' with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson is reportedly in the "very early stages of a relationship" with Emily Ratajkowski.

The 28-year-old comedian split from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, earlier this year after nine months of dating but is said to have been "talking" to Gone Girl actress Emily, 31, for a while now.

A source told Us Weekly: "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now. They are in the very early stages [of a relationship], but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

Emily has an 18-month-old son Sylvester with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and was thought to have been romantically linked to Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

She was reportedly also spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in recent weeks.

It was also recently claimed that former Saturday Night Live star Pete was finding it "hard" because he was still obsessed with Kim even though she has been "blowing hot and cold."

A source said: "Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch [with Pete although] she's turning down all of his requests to get together.

"There's been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot - she's always messaging and sending pictures. It's got to be hard for Pete though - she's going hot and cold, she doesn't want to string him along but she can't be with him right now.

"Everyone suspects that's the reason behind his meltdown last week. When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was [worried about] her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule."

