Pete Davidson will not appear in first season of The Kardashians

Pete Davidson will not appear in the first season of The Kardashians.

The 28-year-old comedian made his first official appearance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the premiere of the new Hulu show in Los Angeles this week but is not likely to feature in the reality programme in the near future.

According to TMZ, Kim will talk about Pete in the first season of the show but will not be on camera until at least season two.

The SKIMS founder previously confirmed that she had not filmed any content with her boyfriend but is "not opposed" to doing so.

Kim, 41, said: "I have not filmed with him... and I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the camera to go away."

An insider discussed how Kim and Pete were at each other's side all night at the premiere on Thursday (April 7) and the Saturday Night Live star was treated "as very much a part of the family".

A source told Page Six: "All the kids were there, so he's met them all now. He was hanging out with Scott Disick and Jonathan Cheban. Him and Kim seem very comfortable together."

Another insider said: "Pete hung out with Kim most of the night and was friendly with everyone."

The couple were not formally photographed on the red carpet but Kim was grateful that he was supporting her at the event.

She said: "He's here to support me. It's my thing.

"I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just happy he's here."