Peter Dinklage calls Disney's Snow White remake 'f***ing backwards'

Disney has been on a roll when it comes to making live-action adaptations of their popular classics from the likes of Aladdin, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast amongst many others. One of the upcoming remakes in the pipeline in store for the House of Mouse is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Whilst most fans seem excited to see Rachel Zegler as the fairest maiden of all and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Game of Thrones alumni Peter Dinklage is not so thrilled.

On the WTF podcast this week, the Emmy winner criticised the remaking of Snow White due to the fairytale's "f***ing backwards" depiction of dwarfs.

"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," said Dinklage. "Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Dinklage continued, "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough."

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first full length animated feature from Disney and remains one of the studio's most iconic films. Dinklage's concerns can be interpreted as part of a larger discussion of whether old art can be judged by newer moral standards.

Disney has not yet announced its plans for the dwarfs in its Snow White remake. Dinklage noted that he would be excited if one were to retell the fairytale with a newer, progressive, but he remains baffled over the studio's pride in even making a remake in the first place.

"All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?" said Dinklage. "If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f***ed up, progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in."

Disney's live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will begin production this year. The studio has not yet announced a release date.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.