Peter Jackson receives honorary Palme D’Or as Cannes flaunts star power despite Hollywood's retreat

CANNES, France — The 79th Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday (May 12) with politics, artificial intelligence and the shifting priorities of Hollywood taking centre stage at the film gathering on the French Riviera.

The festival launched with a tribute to director Peter Jackson, handing the Lord of the Rings filmmaker an honorary Palme d'Or. He was introduced by actor Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in Jackson's fantasy franchise, one of many notable faces on the Cannes red carpet, including Bong Joon Ho, Joan Collins, Heidi Klum and James Franco.

"I've never figured out why I'm getting a Palme d'Or. I'm not a Palme d'Or sorta guy," said the shaggy haired New Zealand filmmaker.

Jackson was then serenaded with a rendition of the song Get Back, a nod to his lauded 2021 documentary about The Beatles. The director sat stage right mouthing the lyrics.

Jane Fonda and Gong Li officially opened the festival, with Fonda declaring: "Cinema has always been an act of resistance."

It was a fitting observation for a film festival that has already seen politics take centre stage. At the introduction of the jury that will decide the Palme d'Or, Cannes' top honour, jury members spoke bluntly about holding a film festival during a time of geopolitical conflict.

The Palme d'Or jury weighs politics in film

Paul Laverty, the Scottish screenwriter known for his films with director Ken Loach, pointed toward this year's Cannes poster, of "Thelma and Louise," while discussing attending Cannes during what he called "genocide in Gaza". Quoting "King Lear," he said: "Madmen lead the blind."

"Cannes has a wonderful poster," said Laverty. "Isn't it fascinating to see some of them like Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo blacklisted because of their views in opposing the murder of women and children in Gaza? Shame on Hollywood people who do that."

The nine-member jury is being presided over by Park Chan-wook, the South Korean filmmaker of Oldboy and No Other Choice, who said that politics and cinema go hand in hand.

"Art and politics are not concepts that are in conflict with each other," said Park. "One cannot disqualify a film on the pretext that it has a political message. Just as one cannot reject a film because it would not be political enough."

Other jury members include Chloe Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga and Demi Moore, who two years ago was celebrated in Cannes for her comeback performance in "The Substance."

Moore spoke about a topic that's already dominated conversation at this year's festival.

"AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose," she said. "So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path," she said. "Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don't know. My inclination would be to say probably not."

Hollywood takes a hiatus

What isn't at Cannes has been as buzzed about as much as what is. Hollywood is largely absent this year.

While recent blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis have touched down at previous incarnations, studio films this year have been either scared away by the possibility of a rocky reception or by the high cost of flying in A-listers to the Cote d'Azur. The closest thing in Cannes' slate is an anniversary celebration for Fast & Furious.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux said Hollywood "is reshaping" in the midst of Paramount Skydance's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

"I hope the studio films will come back," Fremaux told reporters on Monday.

Oscar season starts early

Cannes has become better known for its lengthy standing ovations than its boos.

This year, a long list of big-name filmmakers will have centre stage. Among the filmmakers set to unveil new movies are Pedro Almodovar ("Bitter Christmas"), James Gray ("Paper Tiger"), Na Hong-jin ("Hope"), Pawel Pawlikowski ("Fatherland") and Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("All of a Sudden").

If Cannes has waned as a global launchpad for studio releases, it has grown as a breeding ground for Oscar contenders.

Two years ago, Sean Baker's Anora won the Palme before winning best picture. Last year, Cannes selections like Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent and It Was Just an Accident went on to play prominent roles in awards season.

More often than not, the specialty distributor Neon has been at the forefront of the Cannes-to-Oscars pipeline. Neon has backed the past six Palme d'Or winners, an unprecedented streak that it may be poised to extend. The company is attached to more than a quarter of the 22 films in competition for the Palme d'Or.

While Cannes may be light on big Hollywood movies, it isn't lacking in stars. Set to appear over the next two weeks are Kristen Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Adam Driver, Javier Bardem, Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Rami Malek, Sebastian Stan, Sandra Hüller and many others.

How much any of this will serve as backdrop for "The White Lotus" remains to be seen. The fourth season of Mike White's acclaimed HBO series is based around a trip to Cannes. Last month, the show began shooting on the French Riviera.

[[nid:734966]]