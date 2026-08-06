Veteran Hong Kong actor Peter Lai dies aged 76

Veteran Hong Kong actor-lyricist Peter Lai died at the age of 76 yesterday (Aug 5) morning.

His demise was confirmed by his sport commentator friend Eric Chung to publication ST Headline on the same day.

Chung also shared that Peter's health had declined in recent years, and he moved to an elderly care home at the beginning of the year.

HK01 revealed in a separate report that he was previously admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after experiencing difficulties in breathing caused by the flu. He had a urinary catheter inserted and his doctor also found that he had anaemia, diabetes and high renal function values.

In March, he suffered a stroke and became bedridden. Chung told ST Headline Peter was in good spirits when they had tea a few days prior and he did not leave any final words.

Chung added Peter was unresponsive during a visit in May for the latter's birthday.

Peter's family will be handling his afterlife matters privately.

He is known in the 1970s and 1980s for co-writing many Cantopop lyrics with Hong Kong musician-actor Sam Hui, including The Drifter's Song (1976) and Here Comes the God of Fortune (1978).

He also wrote the lyrics for Monica (1984) by the late Leslie Cheung and the late Anita Mui's Splitting Open the Iceberg (1986).

Peter was also known for playing supporting and cameo roles in many Hong Kong films and series since the 1980s.

Some of his appearances include Stephen Chow's comedy film Flirting Scholar (1993), Jacky Chan's City Hunter (1993), Tony Leung's Chinese Midnight Express (1997), as well as TVB's long-running sitcom Come Home Love: Lo and Behold (2017).

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com