Phoebe Bridgers bans phones from her new concert tour

Phoebe Bridgers has banned phones from her new tour.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter will hit the road in the UK, Europe and North America later this year for The Lost Tour, her first since 2023, but she has made the stipulation that no phones will be allowed.

She announced the upcoming arena tour - which will kick off in Indianapolis on Sept 15 - by posting the dates on Instagram with the caption: "I'm going on tour, no phones."

A press release stated: "Upon arrival at all venues, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that guests will maintain possession of at all times. Anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue."

The Lost Tour will visit cities including Chicago, Brooklyn, New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston and Los Angeles. There will also be dates in Toronto and Vancouver.

Following the North American tour, Phoebe will head to the UK, Ireland and Europe in November.

Alex G will support in North America, while Isaac Wood will open in the UK and EU.

The tour announcement also shared that US$1 (S$1.29) from every ticket sold on the North American leg of The Lost Tour will be donated to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence institution and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The tour announcement comes after a recent acoustic show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where tickets cost US$1.

A message on Ticketmaster stated: "Following a sold-out acoustic show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Phoebe Bridgers has revealed details of The Lost Tour for 2026.

"Other than the series of surprise pop-up acoustic shows that have wrapped around the country over the last few weeks - beginning in Roswell, New Mexico on May 8, continuing on to cities like Toledo OH, Mobile AL and Fargo ND, and culminating in a dazzling Madison Square Garden show - this upcoming full band tour marks the first Phoebe Bridgers shows since The Reunion Tour wrapped in early 2023."

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