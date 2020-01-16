Photos: Who were at the Singapore VIP preview of Jay Chou's fave BBT store Machi Machi?

Tales of this famed bubble milk tea have spread far and wide. It's Mandopop king Jay Chou's favourite brand, and also the rumoured cause of his weight gain.

When an outlet opened in Shanghai last Sept, around 1,000 people were in the queue, even though only 200 cups would be served a day.

The brand even resorted to plugging a straw in the cup and urging buyers to take a sip on the spot to prevent resellers from jacking up the price of the humble beverage in the black market.

Will the same occur here when Machi Machi opens this Sat (Jan 18) at 25 Arab Street? The lucky celebs below will never know, 'cos they got to sip it first at a private VIP preview held a few days ago.

Mark Lee (left) and Desmond Tan.

At the event were several former TV artistes like Tang Miaoling and Cassandra See. Project SuperStar 2005 first runner-up Ang Junyang (in purple) is one of the co-owners of Machi Machi Singapore. PHOTO: Instagram/applehong

Felicia Chin, Aileen Tan and Serene Koong with Machi Machi co-owner Ang Junyang.

Chew Chor Meng, Machi Machi co-owner Ang Junyang, his wife TV host Candyce Toh, Pan Lingling, Zhu Houren and his son Joel Choo.

It's a huge celeb turn-out, with guests including Kate Pang, Eelyn Kok, Jeffrey Xu and Keith Png.

