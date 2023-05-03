Physical: 100's Choo Sung-hoon spars with action star Jang Hyuk in new K-drama

It seems Choo Sung-hoon's latest matchup will be against Jang Hyuk in the action-packed arena of acting.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 2), the Physical: 100 contestant shared surprising news: he'll be acting again, this time with action star Jang Hyuk.

"Expect action scenes with Jang Hyuk," the 47-year-old mixed martial arts fighter wrote on his post, tagging Jang Hyuk, 46. "Korean drama challenge!"

His post also shows a confrontation between Sung-hoon and Jang Hyuk on a bus, with Sung-hoon dressed suavely in a suit.

In another picture, Sung-hoon takes aim at something off-screen with a gun in hand.

Sung-hoon also tagged "Family" in the post, likely referring to Family: The Unbreakable Bond, a new K-drama series which will be available on Disney+ this Friday.

In Family: The Unbreakable Bond, Kwon Do-hoon (Jang Hyuk) is an expert sniper, secret agent and spy for the National Intelligence Service who works in a trading company as a cover.

Sung-hoon plays Gu In-bo and makes a guest appearance in the series.

While Sung-hoon is an accomplished MMA fighter, he likely faced a tough co-star in Jang Hyuk.

The latter is trained in taekwondo and also did boxing for 10 years and then jeet kune do for another decade.

He chooses to do most of his fight scenes rather than use a stunt double due to the trauma of seeing a stuntman getting injured on set at the beginning of his acting career.

This is Sung-hoon's first drama series in almost a decade but this battlefield isn't unfamiliar for him. He has guest-starred in other TV series, such as The Time We Were Not In Love (2015), Triangle (2014) and Athena — Goddess of War (2010).

He's also had supporting roles in movies such as Detective Chinatown 3 (2021) and Operation Chromite (2016).

Sung-hoon is also a recurring face in many hit reality shows, including The Return of Superman and Netflix's recent competitive show Physical: 100 (2023).

Family: The Unbreakable Bond also stars Jang Na-ra, Chae Jung-an and Kim Nam-hee, and will premiere on Disney+ on May 5.

