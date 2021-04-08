Pierce Brosnan took numerous copies of well-known paintings from film set

Pierce Brosnan - who played James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002 - has revealed he's taken numerous copies of well-known paintings that featured in The Thomas Crown Affair.

The 67-year-old actor explained: "One of the best occasions was to see the art going up on the wall. They were all reproductions of Renoirs, Chagall and Picasso. I did take some."

The Hollywood star - who was born in Ireland but now lives in the US - revealed that some of the paintings are now hanging in his home in Malibu.

He told the Talk Art podcast: "I took a Renoir mother and child painting, a Gauguin red dog, a beautiful Van Gogh which I had in Malibu of autumn trees."

Pierce previously admitted that becoming an actor has been a "liberating" experience for him.

He explained: "Once I found the world of acting, I clung to it with all my heart. It was liberating."

Pierce enjoyed success as a stage actor, but always wanted to establish himself in Hollywood.

He said: "I always dreamed of the movies. The stage, as exhilarating as it was, always terrified me. I wanted to be up on the silver screen."

Pierce enjoyed a big breakthrough in 1993, when he starred alongside Robin Williams and Mara Wilson in Mrs Doubtfire.

Reflecting on making the comedy movie, Pierce shared: "At day's end, you want to look around and hopefully you have a handful of films that you can be proud of participating in. That is definitely one of those movies for me."

Pierce also has fond memories of working with the film's late star.

He said: "I went into the make-up trailer and there was Robin, sitting in the make-up chair. He had a Hawaiian shirt on and cargo pants, and his hairy arms and hairy legs hanging out.

"He had the head of Mrs Doubtfire and greeted me, 'Oh, Pierce! Oh, you look so handsome, oh, give us a kiss.'"

