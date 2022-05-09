Pierre Png and wife Andrea DeCruz celebrate 20th anniversary of landmark liver transplant

SINGAPORE - Actor Pierre Png has opened up about donating part of his liver to former host-actress Andrea DeCruz on the 20th anniversary of the organ transplant.

In a short and sweet post on Instagram on Saturday (May 7), Png, 48, wrote: "I have been asked numerous times what the reason was for me to become her organ donor.

"It was simple - I couldn't see my life without her."

In 2002, DeCruz suffered liver failure after taking Slim 10 weight-loss pills and required a liver transplant.

She has since been on immunosuppressants, but has had varying degrees of liver rejection over the years, including last year, after her second Covid-19 vaccination jab.

Transplant patients statistically have a 20-year life expectancy post-surgery.

In an interview with The Straits Times in February for Valentine's Day, DeCruz, 47, who runs hair salon Cinq Studio, said: "Every year is a milestone. Yet when each year passes, we know that the graft is closer to expiration.

"But 20 years ago, I had only days to live, and here we are 20 years on. As 20 rolls by, I've been a lot more accepting. Who is to say how much time anyone has?"

Png concluded his post by tagging his wife of 18 years and wrote: "Let's celebrate" with two dancing emojis.

Their celebrity pals, such as actresses Xiang Yun and Priscelia Chan, sent their best wishes for the couple in the comment section.

Actor Desmond Tan, who recently married his university sweetheart in December 2021, wrote: "Always an inspiration."

Fellow actor Benjamin Tan also commented, writing: "Couple goals."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.