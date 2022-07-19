Pink Floyd's Roger Waters declares he is 'far, far, far more important' than Drake and The Weeknd

Roger Waters has declared he is "far, far, far more important" than Drake and The Weeknd.

The Pink Floyd veteran, 78, hit out at the Canadian musicians after critics failed to show up to review his gig.

He asked an interviewer from Canada's The Globe and Mail why his recent shows in Toronto weren't reviewed by the publication or any others in the area.

Roger was then told The Weeknd was set to open his After Hours 'Til Dawn tour in Toronto the same night - which was cancelled due to a nationwide power outage.

The shows would be part of 32-year-old The Weeknd's first world stadium tour, promoting his fourth and fifth studio albums After Hours and Dawn FM.

Roger replied: "I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is, because I don't listen to much music. People have told me he's a big act.

"Well, good luck to him. I've got nothing against him."

But he asked: "Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?"

Roger added: "I'm not trying to make a personal attack. I'm just saying it seemed odd."

He then went on to mention Drake, 35, adding: "And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they've got.

"There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives."

Roger founded Pink Floyd in 1965 alongside Syd Barrett, Nick Mason and Richard Wright, before Dave Gilmour joined as guitarist two years later in 1967.

The group was plagued with bitter in-fighting, with Richard leaving in 1979, followed by Roger in 1985.

By 2013, Pink Floyd had sold more than 250 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands in history, with their albums Wish You Were Here, The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall regularly ranked as some of the most seminal records of all time.

In 2005, the original line-up of Roger, Richard, David and Nick reunited for the first time in 24 years for the Live 8 concert in London, three years before Richard died.

Roger, estimated to be worth around £250 million (S$417 million), was inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005.