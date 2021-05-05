Pink rewrote her will amid battle with coronavirus

Pink and her youngest child - son Jameson, four - battled Covid-19 last year and the singer has confessed she thought "it was over for us", so much so that she decided to rewrite her will as she was terrified what might happen to her.

Speaking to presenter Mark Wright on the Heart radio show, the Just Give Me A Reason hitmaker said: "It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will. I thought it was over for us. I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her. It was really scary and really bad.

"As a parent, you think, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'"

Willow is Pink's nine-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old singer previously revealed she had decided to donate $1 million (S$1.3 million) in support of the fight against the virus.

She wrote at the time: "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor.

"Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative... In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

"Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!"