Pink says “couples counselling” is the secret to her lasting marriage.

The Cover Me In Sunshine hitmaker has been married to Carey Hart for 15 years, and has said their romance doesn’t have a “quit button”, which has led them to work through their differences in counselling, rather than just walk away from each other.

She said: "For us, the answer is there's no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don't have one. But it's also couples counselling. Learning how to speak the same language, because we don't speak the same language.

"We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that's okay. That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don't want to do that."

And the 41-year-old singer also praised the 45-year-old retired motocross professional for supporting all her dreams.

Speaking to Extra at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime documentary, All I Know So Far, she added: "A lot of people get Carey wrong when they think, 'Oh (he is) this moto-dude, hypermasculine and tattoos.’ He's just the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world. He never says no.

“Any dream I've ever had, 'Yes, I'm with you. Whatever you want to do.’ It takes swallowing egos sometimes. It's beautiful because it allows us to have this crazy, magical adventure and the kids."

Meanwhile, Pink recently said her “main goal” in working through her issues with Carey is to make sure they don’t “break up” their family.

She said: “It can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days. I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction.

“So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family. So sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain."