PinkPantheress eyeing career in acting

PinkPantheress is eyeing a career as an actress.

After witnessing her fellow pop pal Charli xcx launch her film career, the Boys a Liar hitmaker wants some of the action.

Asked what her goals for next year are, she told The Independent: "I want to be an actress!"

She didn't expand on what kind of roles she'd like to nab. However, the 24-year-old singer revealed one of her highlights of 2025 was watching Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein.

Asked what her "cultural highlights" of 2025 were, she replied: "Watching Raye perform at the BFA awards and watching Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro."

Earlier this year, Charli reacted to PinkPantheress' desire to collaborate with her.

The singer-songwriter — whose real name is Victoria Walker — revealed she would love to work with the Von Dutch hitmaker, and Charli is game, too.

Discussing Charli's love for her music video for Tonight, PinkPantheress told Paper magazine of a potential collaboration: "I mean, of course.

"If the opportunity ever comes up, I would love to. I will say it makes me s*** myself when I get recognition from any artists that I respect, for sure. It doesn't matter who, genuinely, I get so excited.

"When I get recognition from other artists, especially ones that I have looked up to for a long time. Even though I've met her, I just love getting praise and hearing praise."

Responding on X, Charli wrote: "Well hello."

PinkPantheress released her second mixtape, Fancy That, including the track Stateside, written and produced by The Dare.The project marked the follow-up to 2021's buzzy debut release, To Hell with It.

PinkPantheress teamed up with the man behind Charli xcx and Billie Eilish hit duet Guess, The Dare (Harrison Smith), plus aksel arvid (Jack Harlow) and Count Baldor on the thumping raver.

She said of the track: "So excited to share with you my favourite song off the project, Stateside. It explores my growth as an artist and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as me."

