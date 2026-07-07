Pinkray from C-pop boy group Oner throws drink at stalker fans, only to have to clean up the spillage

Sometimes anger gets the best of you before a moment of clarity hits.

Pinkray from Chinese pop boy group Oner was recently caught on video losing his temper with stalker fans at an airport in China.

In clips circulating on social media, the singer — who turns 34 this month and is also known as Yue Yue — was near a departure gate when he grabbed a drink from a Starbucks paper bag and threw it at the fans

A male voice from behind the camera, presumably an innocent bystander, could be heard angrily asking: "What are you doing?"

Pinkray looked at the man, pointed at the stalkers and raised his hand in apology before yelling at the group: "Are you sick?"

When he realised the airport staff would have to clean up he mess he made, he apologetically grabbed the mop from the cleaning lady to do it himself.

In May 2025, Pinkray had pleaded with fans to not "disturb" his private life, urging them to avoid following him at bullet train stations, airports and hotels.

"For someone as emotionally sensitive as me, the appearance of too many 'pests' has trapped me in this negative emotion," he said on Weibo.

He added that he felt everyone's love and kindness but did not like being stalked and harassed.

Pinkray was in the trainee group BC221 before he participated in iQiyi's 2018 survival show Idol Producer. He didn't make it to the finals but debuted as a member of trio group Oner later that year.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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