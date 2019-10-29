Pirates of the Caribbean may reboot without Johnny Depp

Disney has hired Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The highly anticipated sixth film in the swashbuckling saga - which follows 2015's Dead Men Tell No Tales - is set to work on a story for the upcoming project alongside franchise veteran Ted Elliott.

Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had previously been aboard the project but they left the development earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Stuart Beattie - who served as a screenwriter on the first film The Curse of the Black Pearl - has appeared to suggest that Johnny Depp's time as Captain Jack Sparrow was over as the studio looks ahead to the future of the big screen series.

He previously said: "I think he's had a great run. Obviously he's made that character his own and it's become the thing that he's most famous for now.