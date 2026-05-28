Pitbull seeks volunteers for bald cap gathering for Guinness World Records

Pitbull is seeking volunteers to help pull off his official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The Fireball hitmaker is topping the bill at the London festival on July 10 and is looking for people to count the caps.

An Instagram post shared by the singer and the festival read: "In case you missed it, we're going for a Guinness World Records title with Mr Worldwide — Pitbull — and we need a squad of legendary volunteers to help make it official. Your mission (should you choose to accept it), count the shiny-headed Bald-es in the crowd and help us make history."

The idea originated on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, where host Greg James encouraged fans to attempt the record as soon as Pitbull's Hyde Park date was announced.

Pitbull later contacted the DJ to say he was fully behind the plan, telling fans: "Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald‑E's that'll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park. Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you're about to have the time of your lives… thank you. Dale!"

The attempt follows a trend that has developed at Pitbull's recent shows, including his sold‑out O2 Arena dates in London, where thousands of fans arrived wearing bald caps in tribute to his signature look.

The fan movement, known as "The Bald‑E's," spread across his I'm Back tour.

An official Guinness World Records adjudicator will oversee the attempt.

Participants must wear a bald cap securely with hair tucked under the front and top, and all attendees must gather at the same time for at least one minute for the record to count.

Darcey Jackson, Director of Talent at AEG Presents European Festivals, said: "We're so excited to host a [Mr] world [wide] record attempt at Pitbull's show in BST Hyde Park. We've broken a few world records in the past but this will truly be the time of our lives. Come one, come all, come bald."

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford added: "We look forward to adjudicating this record at BST Hyde Park with Pitbull. What better way to be part of something amazing than coming together with other fans to celebrate your favourite artist."

Pitbull will be joined by special guests Kesha, Tinie Tempah, Lil Jon and Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

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