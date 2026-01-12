The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence named best TV shows at Golden Globes

The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence were named the year's best TV shows at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (Jan 11).

The breakout medical saga — which had earlier seen star Noah Wyle take the Best Male Actor - Drama prize — scooped the Best Drama Series accolade, and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill paid tribute to real-life healthcare workers as he accepted the honour.

Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel with Noah and executive producer and writer John Wells, he quipped: "It takes a village to put on a show, or in my case a village idiot. And we have such a great village that we work with every day."

He went on to praise the "first responders and healthcare workers who are the real heroes who inspire us" and implored people to work together with "decency and humanity".

The show was nominated alongside The Diplomat, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.

The Studio saw off competition from Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, and Only Murders in the Building to take the award for Best Musical or Comedy Series, and like The Pitt, had already seen an early acting honour for creator Seth Rogen.

In his speech, Seth was keen to recognise the crew "who usually don't get invited to these things, but they should!"

Crediting those who work in roles including craft services, editing, props, hair, and make-up, he added: "Truly without all of you, this show would not be thinkable.

"We're so excited to get started shooting the next season in… one week from today."

After acting wins for Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper, Adolescence ended a successful night by taking the prize for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture ahead of All Her Fault, The Beast In Me, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex and The Girlfriend.

Creator Jack Thorne paid tribute to Stephen as he took to the stage.

He said: "Stephen, you are the Larry to my Barry. You fill a hole in my soul, and I love you."

