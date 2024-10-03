'Would you like to play a game with me?' Salesmen approach South Korean subway commuters to promote Squid Game 2

Commuters at subway stations across Seoul and Busan were approached by men in black suits today (Oct 3), who handed each of them a kraft paper business card with three symbols: a circle, a triangle and a square.

"Would you like to play a game with me?" the men, also known as the Salesmen, asked.

Those who agreed were invited to play a game of ddakji, a traditional Korean game played by folding thick pieces of paper into squares and players compete to overturn each other's squares to win.



The circumstances would sound familiar to those who have watched the Netflix hit series Squid Game and the above was actually a promotional activity for the second season of the action thriller series.

In the first season, which was released in 2021, the Salesman (Gong Yoo) approached gambler Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in a subway station for a game of ddakji, which the latter won and was recruited to participate in the deadly Squid Game.

Multiple netizens on Xiaohongshu today posted about their encounters with the Salesmen inside subway stations.



However, while Gi-hun was slapped by the Salesman each time he lost the game, there was no actual slapping involved today.

Squid Game 2 centres around Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, returning to the games three years after his first game with new participants to win the prize of 45.6 billion won (S$44 million) and to seek revenge against the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

The series also stars Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-joon, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon and Choi Seung-hyun, with Gong Yoo returning as the Salesman. It will be released on Netflix on Dec 26.

