'Please respect us as filmmakers': Jack Neo hits back at criticisms of his CNY movie

Jack Neo has responded to criticisms about his new movie I Want To Be Boss in a Facebook livestream on Friday (Jan 31), days after it opened in Singapore and Malaysia cinemas for the festive season.

"Whenever we make a movie, we go through many processes before it's released in the cinemas. It is definitely not to hit targets or to be used as a backup as other people suggested," said the 65-year-old local director.

This comes after negative comments surfaced online about Jack's movie, with some netizens urging others not to catch it in cinemas.

On HardwareZone's forum, a netizen shared his experience of watching the movie on Jan 23, saying that "a lot of people left halfway" and that he "cannot imagine a single person walking out of the theatre thinking the movie is good."

Some netizens also commented on the movie's trailer on YouTube, asking others not to "waste money" on tickets.

I Want To Be Boss tells the story of Ong Dongnan (Henry Thia), who partners with food critic-influencer Douyin Jie (Dawn Yeoh) to open a Chinese restaurant after being forced into retirement, and takes his ex-colleague Steven (Zhang Shuifa) as his culinary apprentice.

Dongnan also owns an AI robot Ling Ling (Patricia Mok), which helps to ease household pressures and serves as a mediator for him and his wife Mrs Ong (Aileen Tan). However, AI technology becomes Dongnan's downfall, after Douyin Jie and Steven steal his secret recipe and frame him for it. Through a series of events, including a family crisis, Dongnan learns the importance of hard work, honesty and forgiveness.

The movie ranked first in Singapore's box office on Chinese New Year eve as well as the first two days of the festive season, and also made RM2 million (S$610k) in Malaysia's box office as of Jan 31.

'Please respect us as filmmakers'

In the livestream, Jack said that a lot of time and effort go into making every movie.

Each movie released during the Chinese New Year period is planned at least a year ahead, with many rounds of discussions made with production and distribution companies in Singapore and Malaysia.

After filming is completed, more than 100 people would be invited to watch a raw version of the film and give their views, which would be taken into consideration during editing. The movie then screens in cinemas.

"Everyone has their own views when watching a movie, that is understandable. But I hope people wouldn't say things like, 'Don't watch this movie'.

"We'd never tell others not to watch other movies, because as filmmakers, we know how tedious the process can be," he said.

Jack added that he was "unhappy" when he saw the derogatory comments and wanted to give his side of the story.

"I released this movie after it went through many rounds of professional editing and critique. The movie is definitely not something that would make the audience want to leave the cinema halfway or fall asleep," he said.

"Perhaps there are some people who had reasons for leaving halfway, but even if you do, please do not tell others not to watch it. Watching a movie is a personal experience — even if you don't like it, it doesn't mean others don't."

Acknowledging that the viewers are entitled to their opinions, Jack also called for respect to filmmakers.

"Please give us a chance and give your friends a chance [to watch the movie], maybe they would enjoy it," he said.

I Want To Be Boss also stars Terence Cao, Jae Liew, Yang Guang Ke Le and Shawn Thia, and is now showing in cinemas.

